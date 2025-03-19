Jessica Ludgrove to work across documentary output as vice president of production

David Beckham’s Studio 99 has hired a former Universal Pictures Group and Passion Pictures exec to oversee development and production.

Jessica Ludgrove takes the newly created role of vice-president of production, reporting into Studio 99 president Nicola Howson.

She joins immediately and is responsible for both the development slate and production output of the label’s editorial team.

Ludgrove was previously vice-president of development at Universal Pictures Content Group, where she worked on shows including Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf.

Prior to that, she was head of production at Passion Pictures and was behind a slate that included The Rescue, Rising Phoenix and The Real Charlie Chaplin. Other credits include Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, Andy Murray: Resurfacing and Fire In Babylon.

Howson said: “Jessica brings a wealth of high-quality editorial experience, and she will add real depth to our team as we continue to develop and produce world class content and formats.”

Studio 99 was launched in 2021 and has been part of Authentic Studios since 2023. It was behind Netflix’s Beckham docuseries, and Prime Video duo 99, which tracked Manchester United’s treble-winning season, and Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything.

A three-part series, Sneaker Wars: Adidas vs Puma, is set to launch later this year on Disney+, and the studio is also in production on a Victoria Beckham-focused fashion docuseries, which will be released on Netflix later this year.

Ludgrove added: “I’m very excited to take on the role of vice production joining Studio 99’s brilliant editorial team to help build on their impressive slate of documentary titles.”