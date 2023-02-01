Alice Redman
- Features
PSBs buck trend as streamers lead decline in commissions
Broadcast Intelligence’s Programme Index logged 1,748 commissions in 2022, down 9% on the previous year
- News
C5 seeks factual balance
Adrian Padmore says blend of escapism and issue-driven programming is key, as factual commissioners outline wishlists
- News
Kate Phillips: BBC has a duty to reboot best ideas
Unscripted supremo promises Gladiators & Survivor will be reimagined for new generation
- Features
SVoDs’ grip on content loosens
The tug-of-war for the best ideas is still fierce – but traditional broadcasters sense that there are cracks in the appeal of the streaming giants
- Features
Red Bull Studios puts creative risk-taking at heart of strategy
From music and dance to future technology, RBS is on the hunt for high-end ideas with global reach
- Podcast
Podcast: Tackling fake news with the BBC’s first disinformation correspondent
Marianna Spring sets out the challenges faced by broadcaster
- Podcast
Podcast: Heartstopper; Edinburgh TV Festival
Heartstopper exec producer discusses Netflix’s LGBTQ+ hit series, alongside a recap of this year’s industry get-together
- News
Podcast: History Hit’s Dan Snow
Broadcaster introduces his US-themed podcast and sets out how he built a bespoke SVoD
- Features
How hard is it for new indies to get their big break?
Members of the Broadcast Intelligence Commissioner Index on the difficulties of landing a first commission
- Features
Podcast: House of the Dragon bonus episode
Sky director of programmes Zai Bennett discusses HBO, dragons and more
- News
Zai Bennett: If House of the Dragon is half as popular as GoT, it’s a success
Sky content chief talks Game of Thrones prequel hope and the future of HBO output deal
- Podcast
Podcast: Ben Frow and Sebastian Cardwell
Channel 5 duo reveal major schedule shake up
- News
Podcast: Broadcast Behind the Screens – Sneakerhead
Star Hugo Chegwin and UKTV commissioner Sarah Asante unbox Dave sitcom
- Podcast
Podcast - Broadcast Behind the Screens: Jack Rooke
Big Boys creator discusses his Channel 4 comedy debut
- Podcast
Broadcast Behind the Screens: Dolly Alderton
Weekly podcast launches with an interview with the creator of BBC drama Everything I Know About Love
- Features
The inside story of Everything I Know About Love
Dolly Alderton and Surian Fletcher-Jones on adapting bestselling millennial memoir for BBC1 primetime
- News
John Torode and Tom Kerridge lead Food Network slate
Cornelia Street and Bone Soup score originals as Gok Wan and Michael Roux return
- Features
Starzplay eyes crime drama with international appeal
Streamer is offering a range of deals as it hunts for ‘dark, edgy’ shows
- News
C5 scrambles for more Eggheads
12 Yard format recommissioned for extended second series
- News
Gregg Wallace gets festive for C5
Rumpus Media commissioned for two travelogue specials