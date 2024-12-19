New project will mark the indie’s first scripted show to be produced for the Canadian market

Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures and Lionsgate have partnered with Canada’s Bell Media to develop and produce an original scripted series together.

Details of the project have not been revealed but the agreement will mark Point Grey’s first scripted show to be produced for the Canadian market.

Lionsgate and Point Grey are regular collaborators, with the US mini-major holding a first-look TV deal with Rogen’s outfit.

Point Grey and Lionsgate are also behind shows including upcoming half-hour comedy The Studio for Apple TV+, which debuts in March.

Rogen and Evan Goldberg founded Point Grey in 2011, with James Weaver president of the LA and Vancouver-based firm. It produces across TV and films, including The Boys, Sausage Party, Good Boys and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise installment Mutant Mayhem.

“Seth, Evan, and James have a remarkable ability to captivate audiences with their subversive humour and unique storytelling,” said Sean Cohan, president at Bell Media.

“This collaboration deepens our partnership with Lionsgate and gives us the opportunity to work with a true creative powerhouse, Point Grey Pictures, on Canadian content that will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Rogen, Goldberg, and Weaver said: “Canada is the greatest country on Earth and deserves the greatest content on Earth.

“To honour the country from coast to glorious coast and every square kilometre in between, we promise to work diligently with our partners at Lionsgate and Bell Media to ensure our new deal results in creatively exciting and financially lucrative work that flows forth from our alliance like syrup from a well-tapped maple tree.”

Lionsgate Television Group chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs said: “Point Grey has always redefined the possibilities of premium scripted storytelling.

“Their contributions will turbocharge our partnership with Bell Media and strengthen our ability to make great content for audiences in Canada and around the world.”

In addition to this deal, Lionsgate and Bell Media have a separate co-development agreement to produce comedy and drama television series for the global market.