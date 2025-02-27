Canada’s Blue Ant Media has rejigged its senior team with promotions for Jamie Schouela, Carlyn Staudt and Mitch Dent.

Schouela has been named chief operating officer, Staudt becomes president of global channels and streaming, and Dent is now president of Canadian media.

All three roles report directly to Michael MacMillan, Blue Ant’s chief exec, with Schouela and Dent continuing to be based out of Toronto, and Staudt remaining in Washington, D.C.

MacMillan said the rejig, which comes four months after Diane Rankin was upped to become exec vice president of content development and commercial strategy, would position the company for growth and “enhanced value creation”.

He added: “Their leadership will be crucial as we build upon our incredible momentum and pave the way for further expansion.”

Schouela will lead Blue Ant’s M&A and business development, while also overseeing some company-wide service groups. He will also work with business units on growht strategies and takes the role having previously been president of global channels and media.

Staudt continues to oversee the company’s international channels business, which includes Love Nature, Declassified, HauntTV, Total Crime, Homeful and Love Pets. She will also retain oversight of all platforms worldwide, including FAST, SVOD, AVOD, YouTube and pay-TV.

She has held roles including exec vice president of programming and development at Blue Ant’s Love Nature brand, before becoming general manager and head of commissioning for Blue Ant’s free streaming and pay TV channels.

Dent’s remit includes oversight of specialty TV and Canadian free streaming operations, 10 consumer shows and Blue Ant’s publishing business. He was previously exec vice president of consumer shows, media Sales and publishing.