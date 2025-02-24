Blue Ant Studios has struck a deal with Red Bull Studios for exclusive worldwide distribution of a bumper package of factual titles, including Atomized Studios doc The Real Mo Farah.

The pact covers more than 20 hours of sports and adventure documentaries that explore the lives of myriad athletes and the challenges they face.

Broadcast Award-winning The Real Mo Farah debuted on BBC1 in 2022 and explores the track athlete’s secret past, while other shows added to Blue Ant’s slate include Red Bull and Lightbox’s Compton Magic (8 x 60 minutes), which follows the hugely successful amateur basketball team as they prepare for major competitions, and Anna Gasser: The Spark Within, a 1 x 60-minute special from Red Bull Media House that tracks the life of the pioneering female snowboarder and freestyle athlete.

Canadian production-distribution giant Blue Ant will also sell Sender Films’ 120-minute doc The Dawn Wall, about climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson’s efforts to climb the Dawn Wall in Yosemite National Park, and 1895 Films’ The Moment: How Sports Changed the World – exploring how key moments in sport have created major cultural change.

The agreement also includes: Born to Fly, from Robi Creative, BCII Production & Backflip Media; Radical Media’s The Longest Wave; La Liste: Everything or Nothing from Sherpas Cinema; and Blackbeard’s Riders on the Storm.

The deal was brokered by Lilla Hurst, Blue Ant’s global head of acquisitions and content strategy, who said: “[Red Bull Studios’] unparalleled ability to tell compelling, high-stakes stories in sports and adventure aligns perfectly with our vision of offering premium, impactful programming to audiences worldwide.”

“Red Bull Studios is dedicated to telling and celebrating human stories of extraordinary achievement from the world of sports and beyond,” added Sebastian Burkhardt, head of partnerships and commercial strategy at Red Bull Studios.

“Many of our films have resonated with audiences in many countries, and with Blue Ant, we have the ideal partner to amplify their reach—ensuring they continue to inspire and find new audiences.”