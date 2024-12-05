The production partnership is aimed at accelerating the growth of the sport in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Formula E has agreed a partnership with Red Bull Media House to help accelerate the growth of the sport in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

The newly-established Brand Studio Sports division of Red Bull Media House will look after content production and project management to increase brand awareness of the series.

It will take a localised approach, distributing live and other content to platforms including DF1 (Formula E’s free-to-air broadcast partner) and DAZN. Germany’s media brand BILD will also report on Formula E.

For the upcoming 16-race season, a dedicated production team will accompany Formula E to every race, delivering a unified German-language TV feed for all media partners in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Additionally, the team will craft exclusive, story-driven highlights that reflect the perspectives of the DACH audience, ensuring emotionally resonant and region-specific storytelling.

Content capture began at Formula E’s Pre-Season Test in Madrid, where Brand Studio Sports produced a number of profile features on the current Formula E World Champion from Season 10, Pascal Wehrlein, who drives for TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E, alongside other German-speaking teams and drivers.

Aarti Dabas, chief media officer, Formula E, said: “We are delighted to work alongside Red Bull Media House to accelerate the growth of Formula E in the DACH region. The addition of the region’s leading platforms BILD and DAZN to our existing partnership with DF1 and the launch of Red Bull TV in 2025 has been enabled through this partnership. DACH is a key region for the growth of our championship and this strategic partnership with Red Bull Media House is a major step in our strategy to make our races more accessible to fans across multiple platforms, leveraging cutting-edge content and innovative storytelling to bring the excitement of Formula E closer to our German-speaking audiences.”

David Morgenbesser, CCO Media Brands at Red Bull Media House, added: “We are very pleased with the trust Formula E has placed in our new division and the shared vision that comes with it. With our Brand Studio Sports, we will comprehensively advise Formula E in the areas of media rights and consulting, content production and project management for the DACH region. In addition to in-depth analyses and the development of new concepts, we produce unprecedented content with internal teams and experts from Red Bull Media House, aiming to make Formula E even more renowned in the German-speaking region across a variety of media channels.”

Alice Mascia, CEO DACH and GROUP CMO at DAZN, said: “With ABB FIA Formula E, we are adding one of the most innovative and forward-looking racing series in the world to our ever-growing sport portfolio. The combination of high speed, urban flair and sustainability thrills fans worldwide. We are delighted to now also bring this unique experience to our customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland live on DAZN.”