Monday, 13.21: UK’s ITV names next director of news and current affairs

Andrew Dagnell, the editor of the UK’s ITV Network News, has been promoted to become the broadcaster’s next director of news and current affairs.

He will take over the position from Michael Jermey, who is departing at the end of the 2024 after 16 years with the broadcaster. Jermey is joining the charity group Disasters Emergency Committee as chair. Read more

Monday, 11.13: Check out Broadcast Intelligence’s Buyer’s Profile on SBS’s unscripted chief Joseph Maxwell

Maxwell, who oversees commissioning for SBS’ unscripted content, leads a strategy shaped by the broadcaster’s unique mandate to reflect Australia’s multiculturalism while also pushing creative boundaries. Read more

Monday, 10:30: Israel’s Yes Studios to sell Icelandic crime drama

Yes Studios in Israel is partnering with Sigurjón Kjartansson’s production company S800 to become the international distributor for eight-part crime drama Haze.

The series, commissioned by Icelandic broadcaster RUV, will be formally launched by Yes Studios at next week’s Content London, where it will be initially seeking pre-sales.

Haze stars actor Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Succession) and has been created by Kjartansson, who was previously behind shows including Trapped and Katia. The show tells the story of three childhood friends from very different backgrounds who grew up together in a small Icelandic town but have gone their separate ways, with one a pharmaceutical company CEO, one a doctor and the third a drug dealer.

Yes Studios has full international distribution rights for the series (excluding Benelux, where it will be repped by Lumiere) and will also hold rights to the scripted format.

Monday, 09:35: Ofcom urged to clarify stance on politicians as presenters

The House of Lords communications and digital committee in the UK has told Ofcom to make its impartiality rules around the controversial use of politicians as presenters more transparent.

The regulator has faced widespread criticism over its lack of action against GB News, which has breached the broadcasting code five times in relation to the use of politicians as presenters. Read more

Monday, 08:55: BBC2 to commemorate Bradford City stadium fire

Big Zuu Goes To Mecca indie Acme TV is prepping its next BBC2 doc, exploring the 1985 fire which killed 56 people at a football match in Bradford.

The 1 x 90-minute film Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire (w/t) has been ordered to mark the 40th anniversary of the event which occured on 11 May 1985. Read more

Monday, 08:42: ABC in Oz buys Welsh drama, Bergerac

The ABC in Australia has picked up scripted and factual shows from Banijay Rights, including Welsh crime drama The One That Got Away and family saga The Hardacres.

Also included is the re-imagining of iconic detective series Bergerac, the forthcoming Grantchester S10 and revealing documentary series Picasso. The deal was negotiated by Lyle Bettson-Barker, Banijay Rights’ SVP of sales for Australia and New Zealand.

Monday, 08.00: RedBird, Mediawan and TF1 eyeing ITV bid

All3Media-owner RedBird IMI, KKR-backed Mediawan and France’s TF1 Group are among companies reportedly exploring offers for ITV and/or its production subsidiary ITV Studios (ITVS), according to Sky News.

Sky said Jersey-based investment firm CVC Capital Partners and France’s TF1 Group are exploring a bid that could see CVC take ownership of ITVS, with the channels and streaming business ITVX moving into TF1’s stable. Read more