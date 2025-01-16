All the latest news from the global content industry on Thursday, 16 January

Thursday, 9.15am: BBCS’s UKTV doubles streaming service viewers in two years

BBC Studios-owned UKTV has seen viewing numbers for its free streaming service more than double in the past two years.

The streaming service has seen viewers to the streamer now known as U jump by 109% from January 2023 to December 2024.

Just over a third (34%) of this growth is from direct to consumer viewership occurring in 2024, while active user numbers increased by 21% last year. Read more

Thursday, 9.03am: UK’s Film & TV Charity appoints TV star ambassadors

The Film & TV Charity in the UK is to launch an ambassadors programme, with big name advocates drafted in to help strengthen its mission to improve the wellbeing of industry workers.

Actor and producer David Morrissey, screenwriter Kit de Waal, director and filmmaker Amma Asante and broadcaster Marverine Cole have been selected as the charity’s first official ambassadors.

Asante has directed episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) and Mrs America (BBC2), while Morrissey has acted in shows including Sherwood (BBC1) and Daddy Issues (BBC3) and produced Thorne (Sky), The Driver (BBC1) and In Plain Sight (ITV1).

The Third Day writer de Waal has set up the Kit de Waal Creative Writing Scholarship to help improve working-class representation in the arts, while Cole is one of the newsreader team for ITV’s Good Morning Britain.