Fifth Season-backed Blink49 Studios has appointed Creature Films founder Mark Ford as its chief creative officer.

Ford, who started last week, reports to Tara Long, president of global unscripted TV, and will oversee the studio’s unscripted development and production.

Long joined Blink49 at the start of 2024, having previously been head of unscripted at Entertainment One, where Ford’s Creature Films had an output deal.

Ford’s credits include MTV’s Laguna Beach and Siesta Key, as well as Amazon’s Mary J. Blige: My Life, Paramount’s Behind the Music and A&E’s Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.

Blink49’s unscripted output to date includes Queen of the Castle for CTV Life, and The Braxtons and Toya & Reginae for We TV, while it also handled production services for Prime Video’s Beast Games.