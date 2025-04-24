Croatian public broadcaster HRT1 has extended its remake of Skam following a stellar first series, Broadcast International has learned.

The show, sold via German distributor Beta Film, is known locally as Sram and saw its first series amassing more than 64 million views online following its 2024 debut.

Sram’s social media platforms attracted more than 160,000 followers, while its original theme song - Anđeo - has been streamed more than six million times on Spotify and topped the Croatian music chart for 10 consecutive weeks.

Season two of Sram is set to premiere on 25 April on HRT1 and will continue to explore the challenges and complexities of teenage life.

The show is based on the Norwegian original, with the coming season set to center around Nora, the Croatian counterpart to Noora, delving deeper into her personal journey and relationship.

The series is produced by Bruno Mustić and Ivan Lovreček, with Jelena Gavrilović serving as director and Frane Pamić as director of production. Sram was edited by Jan Klemsche and Marta Bregeš, and written by Kristina Kumrić.

Commissioning editors are Maja Fišter and Tomislav Mršić, with CGM Films producing the Croatian version. The format has previously been remade in France, Germany, the US, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy.