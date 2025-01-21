Polish TV exec co-founded TVN and was most recently managing director at Dancing with the Stars producer Jake Vision

Ryszard Sibilski, the former chief executive at Endemol Shine Poland and co-founder of the country’s TVN channel, has died aged 69.

Sibilski was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was married to Polish singer Ewa Bem, who paid tribute to her late husband on social media.

“Today, January 17, 2025, I am miserable with complete misfortune. To the brim. My Ryszard Dindi Sibilski, my beautiful husband and the meaning of my life, although he fought so bravely, had to lose.

“For me, he won, because he left me with faith in love at first sight until the grave. See you soon, Dindiku,” Bem wrote.

Sibilski had started his career working as a translator in Africa before co-founding Poland’s TVN, where he went on to become a board member at parent company, ITI Group.

He then led Endemol Shine Poland for almost two decades prior to his exit in November 2023, producing local versions of show such as Big Brother and MasterChef.

He was most recently managing director at Dancing with the Stars producer Jake Vision, which he joined 12 months ago.

Sibilski’s daughter, Gabriela, wrote on social media: “A television legend, a fantastic guy, a devoted husband, my beloved Dad.

“The disease took him away from us unexpectedly, and there was still so much ahead of us. I won’t say rest in peace, because I know, Dad, that’s not your style. If something can be done up there, you’re definitely setting everything up there already.”

Tributes were paid by execs including The Voice Poland producer, Rinke Rooyens, who said: “You were not only a visionary in the field of television production, but also a true soul with a kind heart and noble intentions.

“Although your show has come to an end, the beautiful melody of your visuals, creativity and spirit will forever resonate with us. Your legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those fortunate enough to have known you,” Rooyens wrote.

TV presenter and journalist Krzysztof Ibisz described Sibilski as “one of the most beautiful people in the television industry”.

Ibisz added: “We knew each other since the end of the ’90s, from the founding of TVN and then for the next 25 years of my life at Polsat we worked on numerous shows. A charming man, a traveler, a translator, a producer, a media manager, a man of great class.”