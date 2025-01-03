Nordic reality dating format Going Home for Love is being remade in Poland for TVP.

The show, known locally as Żona dla Polaka, is being produced by Banijay Entertainment’s Endemol Shine Poland and follows four Polish-American bachelors in Chicago searching for love.

The men invite Polish women to experience their lives, meet their families and enjoy romantic adventures blending American and Polish traditions.

The couples then decide whether to continue their relationships, with the bachelors potentially visiting Poland to deepen connections.

The format debuts in Poland on Sunday, marking its fourth iteration following remakes in Sweden and Ukraine. It was originally created by Nordisk Banijay Norway for TV2.

Małgorzata Perkowska-Czaja, managing director of Endemol Shine Polska, described the show as “a seamless blend of romance and cultural exploration, which captures the essence of cultural identity and the universal quest for love.”

Lucas Green, chief content officer of operations at Banijay Entertainment, said: “Małgorzata, and the team at Endemol Shine Poland, continue to boldly deploy great gems from our catalogue, highlighting the versatility and global appeal of our shows.

“In Nordisk Film TV’s format, they have the basis of a fantastic dating show, and we cannot wait to see it reimagined through a Polish lens.”

Endemol Shine Poland’s slate includes local adaptations of brands such as Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Drag Me Out, MasterChef, LEGO Masters and Big Brother. It is also behind scripted programming such as Our Century for TVP 1 and Squared Love for Netflix.