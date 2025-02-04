Story Films has snapped up the former head of development at October Films Adnan Mohammed to be vice president of development, as it beefs up its factual division on both sides of the pond.

The All3Media label behind Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story has hired Mohammed to the New York-based post in order to lead the development of all unscripted projects and the drive into the streamer market with a focus on limited series and feature docs.

Before his stint as head of development at October Films, he was global head of development at Pulse Films, and previously development producer at Maverick Television.

As Mohammed arrives, Liza Williams is to return to Story as an exec producer, having worked with the label as director of Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare for Netflix. She will work across the unscripted slate, focused on single documentaries for streamers and PBSs.

Her other credits include BBC4’s The Yorkshire Ripper Files- A Very British Crime Story.

Meanwhile, Story’s executive producer unscripted Adam Hopkins has been promoted to head of factual where he will oversee the documentary production slate. Since joining in 2019, his credits have included Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League, Linford and Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency.

Creative director Peter Beard said: “These new appointments underline our growth ambitions and reflect our commitment to the best unscripted stories for both UK and global audiences.

“Adnan has a brilliant energy, a fantastic track record in the UK and US and an ability to identify a story that will break through. Liza is one of the best filmmakers working in the UK and we’re really excited that she’s now joining our team to work on some really compelling projects.”

Story’s recent programmes include Manhattan Alien Abduction for Netflix and Channel 4’s The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot.