Kate Fenske’s launch of Hound comes four months after closure of Sister US

Former Sister US and BBC exec Kate Fenske has launched LA-based indie Hound Productions.

The outfit will develop for both TV and film and has set up with a podcast adaptation project in partnership with Sister-owned podcast company, Campside Media.

Hound is also developing a slate of projects with a range of writer and creative talent including Alex Cunningham (Dirty John, Fatal Attraction), Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets), Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay (The Mysterious Benedict Society), Chris Rogers (Halt & Catch Fire), Christos Nikou (Apples) and Zack Whedon (Halt & Catch Fire).

Fenske is also partnering with former Sister colleague Carolyn Strauss on select projects and two features with producer Gary Foster.

Most recently, the former NBCUniversal exec was chief creative executive at Sister LA, working with co-founder Stacey Snider to establish the US arm of the company, which shuttered in October due to market conditions.

During her tenure, she built the US TV slate, overseeing all scripted development, setting up shows at Netflix, Hulu, HBO, FX, Apple, Peacock and Sky.

Prior to Sister, Fenske was senior vice-president at Universal Cable Productions, leading on projects such as Hulu’s true crime anthology The Act, Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, Dirty John for Bravo, and USA Network’s The Sinner, among others.

She has also held roles at Entertainment 360, Grady Twins Productions and was head of marketing for BBC1 and BBC drama.

“I founded Hound because everyone should have one in their corner, whether you’re a creator in need of a loyal champion, or a financier wanting a diligent producer to support the creative team and business imperatives,” said Fenske.

“Having worked extensively on both sides of the creative table, as an executive and a producer, I’m excited to dedicate that collective experience to supporting talented writers and filmmakers in bringing their unique voices and ideas to fruition.”