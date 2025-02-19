Distributor Mediawan Rights

Producers 24 25 Films; Cinétévé; Panache Production; La Compagnie Cinématographique; Blonde Productions

Length 6 x 52 minutes

Broadcaster European Alliance; New8

This six-part scripted series takes viewers back to the haunting events of August 2021, as the Americans and their Nato allies prepare to leave Afghanistan in the face of a Taliban advance on Kabul.

The show centres on the Nazany family, some of whom are in denial about the rapidly changing situation in the country. Zahara, a prosecutor, refuses to stop working, while Amina continues her hospital internship, and Fazal serves with the Afghan army. It is only Baqir who urges the family to flee.

When the Afghan capital finally falls on 15 August, panic erupts, with crowds rushing to the French embassy and the airport in a desperate bid to escape.

Amid these chaotic scenes, the Nazanys fight to escape, reunite and survive, with producers using a docu-series approach to create a show that reflects the dire reality faced by many families.

“We knew we had to stay true to the atmosphere of August 2021 – the chaos that overtook the city – and root the fiction in reality, telling the story as authentically as possible,” 24 25 Films founder Matthias Weber and Cinétévé president Fabienne Servan-Schreiber tell Broadcast International. “The initial challenge was to find the right location to represent Kabul – primarily from an artistic perspective, but while also meeting production constraints.

“Long before location scouting, we conducted extensive research using photos, archival documentaries and other sources to ensure accuracy. “Understanding the characters’ journey was essential, so we worked closely with the writers to design the entire airport area with precision.”

Filming for the series took place at the disused Hellenikon Airport near Athens, and the cast includes Shervin Alenabi (Tehran), Jonathan Zaccaï (Le Bureau Des Legendes), Vassilis Koukalani (Kandahar) and Jeanne Goursaud (Pax Massilia).

The experience of Mediawan’s French label 24 25 Films (Black Box) in producing features helped to give the series a cinematic feel.

“Of course, we anticipated that certain scenes – especially those set in iconic locations – would require visual effects and archival footage to fully immerse the audience in the story,” Weber and Servan-Schreiber add.

Servan-Schreiber has a personal connection to the events, having become involved in efforts to rescue the families of Afghan artists who had exhibited in France two years earlier.

The ambitious series has already proved its international appeal, with a raft of European broadcasters attached, including commissioning club New8 (ZDF in Germany, NPO in the Netherlands, VRT in Belgium, plus Nordic quintet DR, YLE, RUV, SVT and NRK).

They sit alongside European Alliance members – which, aside from ZDF, include Rai in Italy and France Télévisions. Head of Mediawan Rights Valérie Vleeschhouwer says further sales are expected.

“Kabul offers a powerful narrative on a recent historical event still alive in global memory,” she says. “This pivotal moment, which has deeply impacted the world, comes to life through character-driven storytelling, creating profound, emotional depth.

“The series offers a high-quality, compelling exploration of life, history, and humankind, delivering a strong story that resonates worldwide.”