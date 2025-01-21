Former distribution chief takes on role following Ravi Ahuja’s promotion earlier this month

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has upped distribution chief Keith Le Goy to become chairman of Sony Pictures Television (SPT).

Le Goy will now lead all of SPT’s domestic and international production, including the gameshow business and GSN (Game Show Network).

He continues to report into Ravi Ahuja, who became SPE’s president and chief executive earlier this month following the exit of Tony Vinciquerra.

Le Goy is a veteran of Sony, joining the company more than 25 years ago from Disney to take on the senior vice president of European distribution role out of London.

He was most recently leading SPT’s combined TV and home entertainment distribution and marketing businesses, along with SPE’s cable networks in LatAm and Europe.

During his tenure he struck major distribution deals for Sony IP including Seinfeld and oversaw film output deals with Netflix and Disney in the US.

Le Goy’s remit also extended to expanding the focus on local language productions for SPE networks in Latin America.

“Keith has a remarkable track record at SPE, both in distribution and the businesses he has led. He is strategic, growth-oriented, and has a razor-sharp mind,” said Ahuja.

“Just as importantly, as a close partner of mine in our TV business, I have seen first-hand that he is a fantastic colleague. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

Le Goy added: “It is a privilege to take the helm of the television group at this transformative time in the industry.

“Thanks to Ravi and our incredible teams, SPT is well positioned to lead and build upon our rich legacy in this evolving and dynamic marketplace, and I am invigorated by the opportunities ahead.”