Mike Wald and Jason Spivak to take control of global operation under Keith Le Goy

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has rejigged its senior distribution ranks following Keith Le Goy’s promotion to become chairman of the organisation last month.

Mike Wald and Jason Spivak have been named co-presidents of distribution and networks at SPT, reporting into Le Goy.

They will oversee distribution of TV content around the world ranging from recent Broadcast Awards winner Red Eye to library shows such as Breaking Bad, as well as overseeing international cable networks in Latin America and Europe.

The duo also lead on post-theatrical distribution of films and marketing.

Wald was most recently exec vice president of international distribution and content strategy, leading all international distribution for Sony Pictures Entertainment’s (SPE) TV series and feature films across all platforms.

Previously, he was based in London, where he led SPT’s distribution across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and has also worked for the organisation in APAC.

Spivak co-leads SPE’s North American distribution group responsible for post-theatrical distribution of SPE’s features and episodic programming in the region, including the studio’s landmark pay-1 distribution agreement with Netflix.

The changes come after Le Goy’s promotion last month, with a remit to lead all of SPT’s domestic and international production, including the gameshow business and GSN (Game Show Network).

He continues to report into Ravi Ahuja, who became SPE’s president and chief executive following the exit of Tony Vinciquerra.

Le Goy said: “I’ve worked closely with Mike and Jason for what can only be described as a very long time.

“From their deep experience managing local markets around the world to navigating the evolving landscape in home entertainment, Mike and Jason each bring the unique, complementary skills to co-lead the business in this unprecedented period of change.

“I look forward to all that they will achieve in leading our world-class distribution and networks teams in these new roles,” said Le Goy.

Wald and Spivak said in a statement: “Sony is very well positioned to continue to succeed in the changing distribution environment. It is incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to work alongside the best teams in the world to navigate this next chapter for the business.”

SPE’s slate includes The Narrow Road to the Deep North, which has recently sold to buyers across EMEA, Lat AM , and APAC, alongside series such as Seinfeld, Outlander, Shark Tank, Better Call Saul and aforementioned UK thriller Red Eye, which was sold in over 120 territories.