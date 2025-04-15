Amazon Prime Video has extended its licence for upcoming Australian drama The Narrow Road to the Deep North, with the US picking up the rights to the Jacob Elordi-fronted series.

Prime Video will debut the Curio Pictures production, which is presented by Amazon MGM Studios, later this week (18 April) in the US and the countries for which it was originally ordered – Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Sony Pictures Television struck the deal, having already sold the drama to the BBC in the UK last year.

The 5 x 45-minute series is an adaptation of Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, following a man who is held captive in a WW2 prisoner of war camp in occupied Burma and who spends his later years as a reluctant war hero.

The drama is executive produced by Curio Pictures’ Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner, alongside Flanagan, writer Shaun Grant (Mindhunter), and director Justin Kurzel.

The producer is Alex Taussig and principal production funding is provided by Screen Australia with assistance from the NSW Government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW and PDV Funds.

Other cast members include Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Simon Baker (Limbo), Show Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice), Heather Mitchell (Ricky Stanicky) and Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High).

The long-awaited adaptation was first revealed in 2019, with Fremantle originally attached to the project.