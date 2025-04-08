Jay Levine to oversee M&A, investments and corporate development at US studio

Sony Pictures Entertainment has hired Hartbeat chief exec Jay Levine to a senior strategy role.

Levine has been appointed exec vice-president, chief strategy officer and head business operations, reporting into SPE chief exec Ravi Ahuja.

His remit is to drive growth initiatives, including M&A, investments and corporate development.

He was most recently CEO of Kevin Hart’s banner Hartbeat, working on shows such as Netflix’s Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

Levine has also held numerous roles at US studios, including being chief strategy officer at WarnerMedia’s studios and networks division.

Ahuja said: [Levine] brings not only deep expertise and a great reputation but also a collaborative spirit and strong relationships that will help drive our company’s growth.

“Jay’s insight and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate.”

Levine added: “Sony Pictures’ dynamic portfolio of businesses and commitment to innovation presents a really unique and exciting opportunity.

“I look forward to collaborating closely with Ravi and the entire leadership team to advance the company’s opportunities for expansion and growth given the evolving media landscape.”