Exec to lead post-production for US studio’s TV output with veteran Bobby Williams exiting

Lionsgate Television Group has upped Taylor du Pont to lead post-production for its TV output, with long-standing incumbent Bobby Williams stepping down.

Du Pont becomes head of TV post-production for the mini-major studio and will oversee post on the studio’s slate of scripted series, including ABC’s The Rookie, MGM+’s reimagining of Robin Hood and The Rainmaker for USA Network.

Her remit also covers the Power Universe series and Spartacus: House of Ashur for Starz.

Du Pont succeeds Lionsgate veteran Williams, who is retiring after 23 years with the company. He was most recently exec vice-president, head of TV post-production and worked on shows ranging from Mad Men and Weeds to Nurse Jackie, Nashville and Mythic Quest.

“Taylor is a rising star within our television group, and she brings strong post-production experience and expertise to her new role,” said Lionsgate Television Group chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs, and vice-chairman Sandra Stern.

“We want to extend our gratitude to Bobby for his 23 years of valuable and distinguished service to the company, shepherding our most iconic television series through post-production.”

Du Pont has been with Lionsgate for eight years, rising through the ranks to most recently serving as director of television post-production.

She has worked on shows such as Seth Rogen comedy The Studio for Apple TV+, Home Economics for ABC, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for NBC. She also worked on Orange is the New Black for Netflix.

The rejig comes ahead of Lionsgate’s long-awaited split from cablenet Starz, which is nearing completion after the US studio’s shareholders approved the move last week.