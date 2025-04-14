Apple TV+ engages HBO, Hulu alum

Succession streamer Apple TV+ has appointed former Max exec Jonathan Melber as its head of global licensing.

Melber had been with the tech giant’s streaming service for the past 12 months in a consultancy role but will now take on an expanded remit to acquire shows to expand its offering worldwide.

He was previously senior vice president of content acquisitions for HBO Max (prior to its rebranding to Max), working on film and TV.

Melber has also had stints with Hulu and WBD forerunner Turner, where he acquired shows for channel brands such as Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and TBS.

Monday’s Rabbit lands German quiz format

Rabbit International, the distribution arm of the Monday Media Group, has secured the global sales rights for Bavaria Entertainment quiz format Masters of Everyday Life (Meister des Alltags).

The show, created in association with SWR Germany, is a studio-based quiz show that sees teams of celebrities compete in topics related to everyday knowledge. The teams are presented with everyday questions and celebs have only 10 seconds to place each answer in the True or False column.

Each correct answer earns up to €200, with prize money won during the show donated to a charity of the winning team’s choice.

DOGTV expands on FAST, YouTube

DOGTV Networks, the recently rebranded company behind the app and subscription service DOGTV, has launched a new FAST and YouTube channel.

Unleashed by DOGTV is launching on Amazon’s Fire TV in the US and Tugo TV in the US and Canada, as well as on its own YouTube channel. It will also soon be available on TCL International and Anoki AI’s LiveTVx (for GoogleTV devices).

While DOGTV caters to canines, Unleashed by DOGTV is a 24/7 streaming channel for dog lovers and owners. More than 250 hours have been acquired for the launch period and new productions include home video show Dogstar and The Adoption Show, which epxlores animals in the US waiting for new home.

Unlike DOGTV’s content, which has been created for dogs to follow (and therefore with minimal language), Unleashed by DOGTV’s programming is produced in English - but can be readily sub-titled or dubbed by DOGTV Networks.

Paramount’s 5 preps Purple docs

Princess Anne and Prince George are each the subject of feature-length documentaries from Purple Productions for Paramount-owned 5.

When Anne Married Mark: The Royal Wedding of the 70s looks at the romance and wedding of Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter to soldier and Olympic equestrian Mark Phillips, while Prince George: The Next Generation of Royals (w/t) examines the making of a future king.

The 2 x 90-minute films were ordered by Denise Seneviratne, commissioning editor, non-scripted for 5 and Paramount+, with Purple co-creative directors Pam Cavannagh and Dympna Jackson exec producing and Naomi Callan series producing. Manchester-based Purple Productions is a part of All3-owned Objective Media Group. Read more

John Malone steps down at WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that John Malone has decided not to stand for re-election to the company’s board of directors and will be transitioning to the role of chair emeritus.

He takes up the role on the expiration of his term at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, but will continue to regularly attend board meetings and provide strategic counsel and support to the board and management team.

“Working alongside John has profoundly enriched our ability to navigate complex challenges, seize transformative opportunities, and create lasting value,” said David Zaslav, president and chief exec at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery intends to nominate Anton Levy for election by stockholders at the Annual Meeting.







Leading independent distributor All3Media International has announced a slate of new deals for both series of Clapperboard Studios, BlackBox MultiMedia and Night Train Media‘s The Ex-Wife, Following its recent premiere on Paramount+ in the UK, series 2 has been described as “a compelling potboiler” (The Guardian). The first series currently holds a score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and secured impressive ratings on 5 where it outperformed the slot average by 46%*, after its launch on Paramount+. With these global deals, All3Media International will have secured broadcast partners across more than 80 territories in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and across Asia Pacific.

Multi-territory deals for both series will see The Ex-Wife travelling to new partners in Asia and Latin America. In Asia both series will be available across the region on BBC Studios’ premium SVOD drama channel BBC First, as well as its multi-genre SVOD service BBC Player in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. Additionally, NBCUniversal International Networks and DTC Latin America has also acquired two series of the gripping psychological thriller for Latin American audiences.Recent acquisitions in Europe include DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway), Eesti (Estonia) and MTV Networks (France and French speaking territories). In Asia, series one has been licensed by Pumpkin Film in China and premiered in India on VR Films.The second series will also be launching this year on BritBox in the US, Paramount+ in Australia, TV4 in Sweden, OSN in the Middle East and Pickbox in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.David Swetman, SVP Content and Commercial Strategy commented, “Clapperboard Studios, BlackBox MultiMedia, and Night Train Media have once again crafted a gripping, brilliantly written psychological thriller. Building on the global success of series one, we’re thrilled to bring the next chapter of The Ex-Wife to buyers worldwide. Following the second series premiering on Paramount+ in the UK, it’s fantastic to see so many top-tier partners—both new and returning—lining up to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”The second series stars Céline Buckens, Tom Mison, Katie McGrath and Jordan Stephens. The four-part psychological thriller is a follow up to the hit 2022 series based on bestselling author Jess Ryder’s book of the same name. THE EX-WIFE Part 2 picks up three years after the dramatic conclusion of the first series. Tasha is on the run with her daughter Emily, living off-grid in Cyprus doing cleaning jobs and struggling to survive. In London, Jack’s ex-wife Jen has moved on with her life, is engaged to a new man in Connor but is still hiding the secret of faking Emily’s death. Tasha’s best friend Sam is cut off from her, having failed to make being a family with her and Emily work. Their lives are turned upside down by Jack’s sudden release from prison. Still believing Emily’s death to be his fault, Jack has survived the car crash and appears to be a changed man, grieving the death of his daughter.THE EX-WIFE Part 2 was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, and Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor for Paramount+. The series will be exclusively available on Paramount+ UK & Ireland in 2025. All3Media International is the global partner on the series outside of the UK and Ireland. The series is a co-production between Clapperboard Studios, BlackBox MultiMedia and Night Train Media, who provided international financing and controls worldwide distribution rights with All3Media International.