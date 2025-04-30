Head of content departs Spanish giant after nearly a decade, with Boomerang TV exec and ITVS Iberia alum drafted in

Domingo Corral is stepping down as content director of Movistar Plus+ having been in the role for nine years, Broadcast International has learned.

The Spanish streamer has installed Jorge Pezzi, chief exec at Mediawan-owned prodco Boomerang TV, to lead fiction productions at Movistar Plus+, while Hugo Tomás, previously executive producer of ITV Studios Iberia, will be in charge of non-fiction and entertainment productions.

Both of them will report into Daniel Domenjó, who has been chief exec at Movistar Plus+ since last March. Spanish online trade magazine Audiovisual451 revealed the news.

Pezzi has been chief exec at Boomerang TV for the last two years, working on titles including daily period drama La Moderna and rural drama Entre Tierras.

He had previously co-founded independent prodco Lacoproductora in 2018 with veteran media executive José Miguel Contreras, selling the company to PRISA in 2022 after launching comedies such as La Reina Del Pueblo, Dos Años y Un Día and Por H o Por B.

Pezzi’s earlier career was focused on the advertising sector.

Tomás, meanwhile, has been a director on reality shows such as MasterChef, Maestros de la Costura and Adivina Quién Viene a Cenar.

From 2020 to 2024 he was part of independent production company Mediacrest, first as head of new formats, factual and reality shows, before being upped to head of entertainment.

From July 2024, he had been an executive producer at ITV Studios Iberia.

His appointment by Movistar Plus+ is being read as a big bet from the streamer to push its non-fiction and entertainment offering, which has been less of a focus in recent years, with scripted taking precedence.

Before entering Movistar Plus+, Domenjó was chief exec of Satisfaction Iberia, founded in partnership with France’s Satisfaction Group in late 2023. Throughout his career, Domenjó has been a presenter and a producer, being part of the foundational team of Mediacrest.

The move comes amid a deep reorganisations at Telefónica, the telco behind Movistar Plus+, after its former chief exec José María Álvarez-Pallete was replaced by Marc Murtra at the beginning of the year.

Movistar Plus+ has almost 3.6 million subscribers in Spain and, since its originals strategy started in 2017, has produced around 60 fiction series including Series Mania 2025 award winning Querer and whodunnit Rapa.

The service has also steadily increased documentaries and entertainment shows in recent years and has pushed the production of feature films with the aim to launch five to six titles per year, including a theatrical release before being part of its on demand catalogue. All this happened during Corral’s tenure.