Four parter based on Gill Hornby’s novel has also been picked up across the Nordics

Arte in France and Germany, along with Movistar in Spain, are among buyers of BBC and PBS drama Miss Austen.

The 4 x 60-minute series is produced by Bonnie Productions and Federation Stories, with the latter’s parent, Federation Studios, distributing.

The show, which was pre-sold to PBS Masterpiece in the US, has also been acquired by Nova in Greece, Viasat for CIS territories, YLE in Finland, SVT in Sweden, RTP in Portugal, RTS in Switzerland, MTVA in Hungary, RTV in Slovenia.

Other key territories will be confirmed shortly, Federation said.

Miss Austen is based on the book by Gill Hornby and has been directed by Aisling Walsh. It stars Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Patsy Ferran (Living) and Jessica Hynes (Years and Years).