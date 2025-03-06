French production and distribution giant Federation Studios has snapped up a Newen Studios veteran to bolster its global sales and co-production operations, Broadcast can reveal.

The Sherlock & Daughter outfit has appointed Chloé Horgues as senior vice-president of international sales and co-productions, a role which she took up this month.

Her appointment comes as vice-president of business affairs Stanislas Frécher is promoted to executive vice-president of business and operations with an expanded remit.

Federation has moved to bolster its team following a strong growth period for distribution in 2024, with numbers of sales up by 50%, according to the company.

Paris-based Horgues joins the company’s 10-strong distribution team co-led by Monica Levy and Guillaume Pommier, working alongside Maïda Akkas, group chief acquisitions and co-production drama officer.

In her role, she will have oversight of international co-productions, and securing pre-sales in Germany and Scandinavia, in addition to selling ready-made programming. Federation said Horgues would be a “crucial asset in strengthening Federation’s strategy in these key territories”.

She joins Federation after nine years at Newen Connect, most recently serving as vice-president of international sales.

She had joined in 2016 as international sales manager. She previously held positions at France’s Robin & Co, the holding company for Calt Production and Calt Distribution, for which she was international sales manager.

The company recently saw Disney+ board France Télévisions’ splashy eight-part live action adaptation of iconic French comic series Lucky Luke.

Aside from the revamp of Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective that was co-produced by The CW and Discovery+, Federation Studios has been bolstering its English-language programming with I, Jack Wright for UKTV, which has been sold to BritBox in North America, recent BBC PBS Masterpiece acquisition Miss Austen, and The Agency - Paramount+ and Showtime’s high-profile remake of the hit French series Le Bureau des Légendes.

Pommier said: “We’re thrilled and lucky to have Chloé on board. Her expertise and network will be invaluable in driving our co-production and sales ambitions even further.

“With her arrival, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality content while expanding our reach across key markets.”

Frécher’s expanded remit will see him continue overseeing the business affairs and sales administration teams, but take on a broader, cross-departmental position, focusing on enhancing Federation Studios’ efficiency and agility to drive the company’s expansion and profitability.

He will also remain, with Hannah Vidal, as co-lead of Federation IP360 – the company’s strategic one-stop-shop dedicated to the acquisition, sale and circulation of IPs within and outside the group.

Monica Levy, co-head of distribution at Federation Studios: “Since joining us six years ago, Stan has been instrumental in the company’s success. His managerial skills, strategic initiatives and collaborative approach are invaluable assets in driving our growth’’.