Murder mystery drama has been written by Unforgotten scribe Chris Lang for Alibi

BBC Studios-owned streamer BritBox is taking Federation Studios’ upcoming drama I, Jack Wright into the US.

The 6 x 45-minute thriller is produced by London-based Federation Stories for BBCS-owned UK channel Alibi and will be released as a BritBox original in the US.

It has also been acquired by Belgium’s RTBF, which has pre-bought the series and is co-producing it, while deals have previously been struck with SVT (Sweden), RUV (Iceland), NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark) and YLE (Finland).

The drama is in its final stages of post-production and will be part of Federation Studios’ slate at the London TV Screenings in February.

The show is billed as “Succession meets Knives Out” and follows the implosion of a wealthy British family in the wake of their patriarch’s shocking apparent suicide. But is it really suicide?

I, Jack Wright is created and written by Chris Lang (Unforgotten, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) and directed by Tom Vaughan (The Flight Attendant, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder).

The cast features Nikki Amuka-Bird (Cargo, MI-5, Survivors), John Simm (Grace, Crime), Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack, Finding Alice), and Harry Lloyd (Arcane, Game of Thrones), Trevor Eve (A Discovery of Witches, Waking the Dead) and Daniel Rigby (The Witchfinder, Landscapers) in leading roles.

The series is exec produced by Federation Stories’ Polly Williams, alongside creator Lang and director Tom Vaughan, with Helen Perry serving as exec producer for UKTV.