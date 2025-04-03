Studio TF1-owned producer CAPA has appointed Alexandra Jousset as its deputy editorial director.

Working alongside CAPA director Patrice Lorton, she will be responsible for strengthening the company’s business from streamers, with a focus on major market players as well as new entrants.

Jousset, who will also develop international co-productions by identifying new partners, has been a frequent collaborator with CAPA having recently worked on shows such as documentary Wagner, Putin’s Shadow Army in 2022.

She is also the creator of the digital documentary series Sources for Arte, based on open-source investigative techniques.

Jousset said: “This company embodies excellence in documentary filmmaking and investigative reporting. In the era of post-truth, the challenges for our profession are immense: maintaining viewers’ trust, producing rigorous journalism, and upholding the art of nuance.”

Lorton, head of editorial at CAPA, added: “Alexandra’s appointment to this role is a great asset for the agency. Her expertise and energy will be invaluable in addressing the challenges of evolving storytelling formats and the fast-paced news cycle.”

Studio TF1 rebranded from Newen earlier this year and is home to more than 50 labels and a library of 20,000 hours.