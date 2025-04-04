Studio TF1 (fka Newen Studios) has restructured its senior distribution team, with roles placing particular focus on streamers and French-speaking countries.

The company, which rebranded last month, has reshuffled its sales operations under current chief distribution officer, Rodolphe Buet, with Camille Dupeuble taking the new role of executive vice-president of international TV and digital distribution.

She now has responsibility for all international sales and a remit to “strengthen” the company’s strategy with global streamers.

Dupeuble will also focus on expanding its digital presence and supporting the development of international IPs, working to increase reach via services such as YouTube while also increasing brand-oriented activities such as brand content and product placement.

Karine Lejeune, meanwhile, takes on the new role of EVP for French-speaking TV and film distribution.

Lejeune and her team will oversee all French-speaking territories, including parts of Canada, and will coordinate the global relationship between the distribution teams and the TF1 group. She continues to develop the sales of audiovisual and film clips to our clients.

Dupeuble and Lejeune report into Buet, while others changes on the TV side will see Nadia Chevallard expand her role as senior vice president of international sales, leading on unscripted sales in addition to fiction sales.

Karen Wise, who joined last year, will manage distribution in English-language and German markets as senior vice-president of distribution, and will also lead on formats strategy, while Karine Atlan remains exec vice president of acquisitions and international co-production.

The rejig follows the exit of commercial chief Leona Connell, who left the company earlier this year amid a refocusing of its operations, as revealed by Broadcast International. The experienced exec’s next move currently under wraps.

Changes on the film side will see Alice Damiani, senior vice-president of international film sales, leading on movies and working with Buet (to whom she reports) to drive expansion.

Studio TF1 chief exec Pierre Branco said earlier this year he wanted to expand the company’s film output and leverage the TF1 brand oversees, with the US of particular interest. The company wants to start distributing its own productions in France from 2026 and plans to double film production by 2027, targeting 10–15 films per year.

Buet said: “With a wealth of combined experience in distribution across theatrical, television and digital, we are all very much looking forward to supporting the wider business in its next phase of growth and to deliver financial support and guidance to creatives across all parts of our business that will help them do their very best work and to reach audiences all over the world.”

Studio TF1 sells more than 20,000 hours of programming and has been behind shows including TF1 comedic detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential), Apple TV+ original Liaison, Paramount+ UK returner The Serial Killer’s Wife, Amazon Prime Video war epic Dark Hearts, and breakout TF1 manga remake Cat’s Eyes.