Strategy game The Power debuted earlier this year on W9 with 18 adaptations now in the works

NBCUniversal in the US and UK has picked up rights to French format The Power, which is being also being remade for local audiences in Germany, Hungary and Greece.

The Power is a strategy game created by French production companies Dreamspark and Studio 89. The format features 13 celebrities living together and competing in a strategic game while under surveillance an Artificial Intelligence device called Delta.

The daily format, which premiered on French commercial broadcaster W9 on 1 April, has also been picked up by Acun Medya for unnamed networks in Mexico and Romania.

Germany broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and streamer Joyn will launch its version in 2025, along with RTL Hungary and Skai TV in Greece.

NBCU, meanwhile, has acquired rights in the US, UK and Australia for development, following previous deals with Vincent TV in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Fremantle has optioned the format in Spain, Portugal and Italy, while Banijay Nordics has taken Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

The second series of The Power is now in production for W9, with the format sold by Dreamspark and M6 Formats.