It’s been a big seven days for Cowshed Studios, the entertainment production studio that forms part of the Cowshed Collective group of companies.

We were finally able to announce that we have been commissioned to produce not one but two seasons of the entertainment reality format Inside, with The Sidemen and Arcade Media for Netflix. Without exaggeration, the phone has been ringing off the hook since then.

For many of our colleagues and peers it is not a surprise that Netflix has turned to an established YouTube format and talent to grow its audience in new areas.

It makes sense to work with a production partner you know can deliver efficiently, in the raw, authentic way that works so well with a YouTube audience, whilst ensuring premium production values and off-screen talent at the highest level.

Some linear-first production entities may think we are just running around with our smartphones but take a closer look and you’ll see we’re actually working with the best-in-class both on- and off-screen.

Right from season one of Inside, we brought in hugely experienced ‘challenge’ producers who have worked on shows that are global household names. Just because we are making content that lives on digital or social initially does not mean we are not working with those that are the best at their craft.

What it does mean, given that our background is in social and digital, is that we are able to be quicker, more nimble and more efficient; and now we are doing it at a bigger scale to reach bigger audiences.

“You need to go where your audience is and where you want to reach a new one - and you can no longer do that in one place…In today’s content economy, the next big format hit is as likely to start on social as it is a broadcast channel or streamer”

There is no shortage of stats that show YouTube is a broadcast channel for some of the most-watched content in the world. To evolve with the content economy, streamers and broadcasters need to see it as an integral part of their IP strategy, along with the full utilisation of social channels.

You need to go where your audience is and where you want to reach a new one - and you can no longer do that in one place. Channels, advertisers and now streamers and IP owners are coming to us because they can see how we can build an audience and open new revenue streams, whilst being incredibly efficient at the same time.

Undoubtedly, we will see more YouTube formats moving off-platform and more joint approaches between traditional media owners – and we’re very well positioned to help broadcasters, platforms, advertisers and IP owners maximise those opportunities.

In today’s content economy, the next big format hit is as likely to start on social as it is a broadcast channel or streamer. It totally makes sense to look at the creator community for new IP that will bring audiences, because they are at the top of the game in understanding audiences and their needs in a far more responsive way than a channel can be.

This is part of the reason why the Collective houses Cowshed Creators, the talent management arm of our business.

Alongside Inside2, we are currently busy ideating and producing several original entertainment formats for brands such as boohooMan, including the competition format The Heist, which will initially live on YouTube and social.

As with our other formats such as The Infiltrators, (which was produced for 4.0 in the UK and acquired globally by Banijay), we hope that people will see the potential for these formats to reach new audiences on different platforms and in different territories.

As well as building best-in-class entertainment-driven channels for brands such as the legendary Footasylum channel, the Collective’s channel management business, Cowshed Social is looking to partner with third party IP owners to create new channels across YouTube and socials.

We know how to grow audiences on YouTube and social, and we know very well how to produce fast-turnaround, relevant entertainment content for social that grows a meaningfully engaged audience.

Earlier this year, we acquired the female-first comedy channel She’s Not Funny, which is an amazing vehicle to support and grow female comedy talent. Then came our partnership with Stand Out TV, an entertainment based UK culture channel, which is working well and growing significantly on YouTube.

We are also excited that we have some new channels in the entertainment space launching in the new year. And while it’s been a hectic seven days since Inside’s announcement, 2025 is shaping up to be busier still.