Hire comes as group works up Netflix remake of show from The Sidemen

Cowshed Collective, the UK-based group behind Netflix’s remake of The Sidemen’s reality show Inside, has appointed a head of commercial.

Sarah Hayman will work on the fast-growing production company’s slate with a remit that covers oversight of commercial opportunities across its reality and branded content.

She will also lead on commercial sponsorships and joins after more than a decade at publishing firm Future, where she was most recently head of commercial partnerships.

Before that, Hayman held roles including commercial partnerships director and was also group partnerships director at Time Inc, which was acquired by Future in 2019.

She reports into George Cowin and Ryan O’Shea, co-founders at Cowshed, which has a raft of new projects in the works.

The company is working on Netflix’s UK remake of Inside with YouTube stars The Sidemen, with a US version also in the works.

It has also seen its Infiltrators format, produced for Channel 4’s YouTube channel, picked up by Banijay.

Cowshed chief exec Cowin told Broadcast International: “Sarah’s expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving growth across Cowshed Studios, Creators, Social, and Ventures.

“As we continue to expand and evolve, her leadership will help us unlock new opportunities, build strong partnerships, and ensure we’re delivering real value to our clients. I can’t wait to see the impact she’ll make.”