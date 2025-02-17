TV4 in Sweden has ordered a remake of UK strategy gameshow The Fortune Hotel, marking its first international adaptation.

The show is being produced by Banijay’s Meter/Jarowskij and sees 10 pairs of contestants checking into a luxurious hotel, where they receive identical briefcases. One contains a vast cash prize, while another contains an ‘early checkout’ card.

Contestants must then compete in a series of challenges before swapping their cases with others, attempting to ensure they remain in the game until the end to secure the cash prize.

The format was originally created and produced by Tuesday’s Child for ITV1 and ITVX in 2024, where it secured 5.9 million streams. A second series later this year. Banijay Rights handles global distribution.

Helen Greatorex, head of format acquisitions at Banijay Entertainment, said further deals are “on the horizon”, while Madelene Hansson, chief exec at Meter/Jarowskij, maintained that the format offered a “perfect blend of strategy, fortune and glamour.”

She continued: “Audiences in Sweden have a passion for smart, strategic reality formats, and the lavish hotel setting provides the perfect backdrop for this compulsive game.”

Banijay Entertainment has been expanding its third-party format portfolio of late, with deals for JTBC and Disney+’s Korean reality show My Name is Gabriel, and heist-themed gameshow The Infiltrators, from Cowshed Studio.