UK format The Fortune Hotel has secured its third remake and its first celebrity version, following a deal with TV2 in Norway.

The show, which was originally created by Tuesday’s Child for ITV1 and ITVX, is being remade in Norway for TV2 by Nordisk Banijay and is set to premiere later this year.

The adaptation marks the show’s first-ever celebrity edition for the format, which has also sold to Sweden and is represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment.

In the Norwegian edition, 11 celebrity pairs check in to a lavish hotel and receive an identical briefcase. Only one contains a life-changing cash prize, while another holds an ‘Early Checkout’ card.

As the tension builds, each pair must navigate intense challenges, unexpected twists, and dramatic case-swapping at the hotel’s Lady Luck bar to survive.

The UK version, which reached 3.1 million viewers and secured 5.9 million streams on ITVX, is returning for a second series later this year.

Helen Greatorex, head of format acquisitions at Banijay Entertainment, said: “What sets The Fortune Hotel apart is not just its glamourous setting, but the high-stakes drama from the game’s suspenseful twists and nightly case-swap.

“It’s a gripping game of trust, tension and strategy, elevated by the power-plays and alliances the pairs form. We see potential in this format expanding internationally and believe this version will be particularly exciting for Norwegian audiences.”

Erlend Hernø Røeggen, chief exec at Nordisk Banijay, added: “This format thrives on tension, tactical alliances, and suspenseful decision-making, all set against the backdrop of a luxurious, sun-drenched hotel. With celebrities also in the mix, we expect The Fortune Hotel will attract audiences looking for pure escapism and thrilling drama.”

The Fortune Hotel joins Nordisk Banijay’s slate that includes Are You For Real?, All Against 1, Born Winners, Portrait Artist of the Year Norway, and long-running hit 71 Degrees North.