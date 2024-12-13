Having already been picked up by the BBC in the UK, Wham! Christmas Unwrapped has now been boarded by international buyers including streamer Netflix and Roku.

The film has been acquired by Netflix and Roku for audiences in the US, SBS in Australia and TVNZ for New Zealand, in deals with distributor Sony Pictures Entertainment.

It will premiere on BBC2 and iPlayer on Saturday 14 December.

The hour-long single, created by Blink Films and Sony Music Entertainment in association with Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael Entertainment, celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Christmas classic, telling the story of how the 80s group turned one song into a cultural phenomenon.

Wham! Christmas Unwrapped includes interviews from Ridgeley, Pepsi DeMacque-Crockett and Shirlie Kemp, as well as archive radio and video footage from George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day in 2016.

It is produced by Blink Films with Justine Kershaw and Laura Jones serving as Producers, with Nigel Cole directing.

Blink Films’ creative director and executive producer Kershaw said: “The team is so excited that Wham fans around the world will be able to join UK audiences in watching Andrew, Pepsi and Shirlie and the rest of the Wham family revisit the scene of the Last Christmas video and join together in celebrating such an iconic song at this special time of year.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment handles distribution outside of the UK. For BBC2, the feature documentary was acquired by Jonathan Rothery, head of commissioning, Pop Music TV for the BBC.