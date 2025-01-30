Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 20 January

1. The Night Agent: Season 2

13.9m views 

2. XO, Kitty: Season 2

9.2m views  

3. American Primeval: Limited Series

6.7m views 

4. The Night Agent: Season 1

4.9m views  

5. XO, Kitty: Season 1

3.8m views  

6. Missing You: Limited Series

3.2m views  

7. Raw: 2025 January 20, 2025

3m views  

8. W.A.G.s to Riches: Season 1

2.3m views 

9. Castlevania: Nocturne: Season 2

1.9m views 

10. The Recruit: Season 1

1.7m views 

 UK top 10
1 The Night Agent: Season 2
2 Missing You: Limited Series
3 XO, Kitty: Season 2
4 American Primeval: Limited Series
5 Squid Game: Season 2
6 The Night Agent: Season 1
7 My Lover My Killer: Season 3
8 Raw: 2025 January 20, 2025
9 Black Doves: Season 1
10 The Breakthrough: Limited Series