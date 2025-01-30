Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 20 January
1. The Night Agent: Season 2
13.9m views
2. XO, Kitty: Season 2
9.2m views
3. American Primeval: Limited Series
6.7m views
4. The Night Agent: Season 1
4.9m views
5. XO, Kitty: Season 1
3.8m views
6. Missing You: Limited Series
3.2m views
7. Raw: 2025 January 20, 2025
3m views
9. Castlevania: Nocturne: Season 2
1.9m views
10. The Recruit: Season 1
1.7m views
|UK top 10
|1
|The Night Agent: Season 2
|2
|Missing You: Limited Series
|3
|XO, Kitty: Season 2
|4
|American Primeval: Limited Series
|5
|Squid Game: Season 2
|6
|The Night Agent: Season 1
|7
|My Lover My Killer: Season 3
|8
|Raw: 2025 January 20, 2025
|9
|Black Doves: Season 1
|10
|The Breakthrough: Limited Series
