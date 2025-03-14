Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 3 March
1. Running Point: Season 1
12.2m views
2. Zero Day: Limited Series
7.5m views
3. Toxic Town: Limited Series
4.7m views
4. Halo: Season 1
4.2m views
5. American Murder: Gabby Petito: Season 1
4.2m views
6. Beauty in Black: Season 1
3.8m views
7. Raw: 2025 - March 3, 2025
3.1m views
8. Andrew Schulz: LIFE
2.9m views
9. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7
2.6m views
10. With Love, Meghan: Season 1
2.6m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Toxic Town: Limited Series
|2
|Running Point: Season 1
|3
|The Other One: Season 1
|4
|American Murder: Gabby Petito: Season 1
|5
|Zero Day: Limited Series
|6
|Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7
|7
|With Love, Meghan: Season 1
|8
|Halo: Season 1
|9
|The Other One: Season 2
|10
|Snatch: Season 1
No comments yet