Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 3 March

RUNNINGPOINT_105_240404_KM_00657_R

1. Running Point: Season 1

12.2m views

ZERODAY_103_240118_JW_01846_RC

2. Zero Day: Limited Series

7.5m views

Toxic Town

3. Toxic Town: Limited Series

4.7m views

Halo

4. Halo: Season 1

4.2m views

American_Murder__Gabby_Petito_n_S1_E1_00_26_02_14

5. American Murder: Gabby Petito: Season 1

4.2m views

BIB_112_Unit_00004R

6. Beauty in Black: Season 1

3.8m views

RAW_03102025EJ_24431

7. Raw: 2025 - March 3, 2025

3.1m views   

ASCS_Unit_00190R

8. Andrew Schulz: LIFE

2.9m views

Formula One Drive to Survive

9. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7

2.6m views

Meghan Markle

10. With Love, Meghan: Season 1

2.6m views

 UK top 10
1 Toxic Town: Limited Series
2 Running Point: Season 1
3 The Other One: Season 1
4 American Murder: Gabby Petito: Season 1
5 Zero Day: Limited Series
6 Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7
7 With Love, Meghan: Season 1
8 Halo: Season 1
9 The Other One: Season 2
10 Snatch: Season 1