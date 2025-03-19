Malaysian entertainment firm Astro has struck a deal to adapt New Zealand comedy drama Step Dave, marking the scripted format’s sixth remake around the world.

The deal, via All3Media International, will see Astro producing a 10-part Mandarin version of the show, which was originally produced by South Pacific Pictures for TV2 in New Zealand.

Originally created by Kate McDermott, the series centres on a 24-year-old bartender whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a 39-year-old mother of three.

The series originally aired in New Zealand in 2014 and was followed by a second series that aired in 2015.

Astro, which has previously adapted Two Brothers Pictures’ Liar, will produce the series in collaboration with the independent production company phoSumpro, based in Kuala Lumpur.

Director of content at Astro Agnes Rozario called it a “fresh story of love unencumbered by age or convention” and said: “This collaboration is a reflection of our commitment to delivering exceptional storytelling, underpinned by rich characters coupled with high production values and featuring top tier Malaysian talent in order to elevate the entertainment experience and engagement for our audience.”

Sales manager at All3Media International Amanda Pe added: “Astro’s commitment to remarkable storytelling and groundbreaking content makes it the perfect platform to bring this universally relatable and heartwarming comedy to life.

“We believe Step Dave will resonate strongly with Astro’s audience, and we look forward to continuing our partnership on more projects.”

The title has already been adapted in Ukraine, Hungary, Greece and Poland.