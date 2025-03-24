Married at First Sight firm Seven.One Studios International has hired Serial Maven Studios exec Fleur Wheatley.

She will become vice-president of sales for the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand at the ProSiebenSat.1-owned company from 1 April and reports into managing director, Tim Gerhartz.

London-based Wheatley will lead Seven.One’s sales activities in the English-speaking territories while working closely with scripted and unscripted acquisitions teams to drive international growth.

She joins the company having joined Solange Attwood and Asha Daniere’s Serial Maven late last year as a sales exec.

Before that, she was vice-president of sales at Keshet International, overseeing the UK, US, Canada, Nordics and digital. Wheatley has also held roles at Blue Ant Studios, DRG and Fremantle.

Gerhartz said: “Fleur brings an impressive breadth of experience across both formats and finished programming, spanning scripted and unscripted content. Her strong background in international distribution as well as development and co-productions, makes her a fantastic addition to our sales team.”

Wheatley added: “With a rich catalogue spanning tentpole brands and premium content from across the globe, there’s so much potential to drive new partnerships across key English-speaking territories.

“I’m especially excited to work with the talented team on hits like Married at First Sight and Stranded on Honeymoon Island, alongside upcoming highlights such as Channel 4’s The Hunt. There’s so much momentum and I can’t wait to dive in.”