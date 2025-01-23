Canadian indie Buffalo Gal Pictures, producer of detective procedural The Spencer Sisters, has launched a sibling label focused on stories from rural and working-class communities.

Headquartered in Winnipeg and Los Angeles, Fiasco Global Media aims to unearth and create “rich, character-driven stories”.

It will be headed up by Jennifer Beasley, a writer-turned-exec producer whose credits include CTV’s The Spencer Sisters, Bell Media dramedy Less Than Kind, Global drama Cra$h & Burn, hit CTV comedy Acting Good and 2024 Cate Blanchett-fronted feature Rumours.

Beasley is growing Fiasco’s slate, optioning IP which delivers a “mix of escapism and resonance”. Early projects include a rural half-hour family workplace comedy series from writer Garry Campbell (North of North, Kids in the Hall, Less Than Kind) and a comedic two-hander police procedural from Hollis Ludlow-Carroll, creator of Wong & Winchester.

“We aim to make series that stick with audiences,” said Beasley. “Television narratives shouldn’t just reflect the lives we already live – they should offer windows into worlds where we can imagine something more.

“Our mission is simple: make the shows that captivate you now, and that you will revisit when your kids’ kids are discovering them. Relatable and endlessly rewatchable, we’re here to create the kind of TV that feels like home – wherever home may be.”

Beasley is joined at Fiasco by Burrad Marsh, consulting head of US series development, whose career began at ICM as a literary agent before he transitioned into television development. Marsh has held exec roles at Alchemy, Shed Media, Outright Distribution, and Amaze Film & TV, developing and producing series for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

Fiasco is unveiled as Buffalo Gal celebrates its 30th anniversary, with president Phyllis Laing noting the indie launch will “continue to highlight our ongoing commitment to discovering and empowering new voices”.