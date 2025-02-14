Prime Video’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has started pre-production on its third series, which will be filmed in the UK.

The series is moving to its new production home at Shepperton Studios as expected and has also confirmed its three directors, with Charlotte Brändström and Sanaa Hamri returning, and Stefan Schwartz now also attached.

A third series has been all but confirmed for months, with the scripted show attracting more than 170 million viewers worldwide, according to Amazon, which said it is one of the retailer’s “strongest drivers” for new Prime membership sign-ups.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”

Each director will oversee multiple episodes in the upcoming season, with Schwartz’s credits including recent The Boys and My Lady Jane for Amazon MGM Studios, as well as The Americans, The Walking Dead and Dexter.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.