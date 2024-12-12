All the latest news from the global content industry on 12th December

Thursday, 5.44pm: Spry & Holland’s Cartel rebrands as Evoke

LA-based producer-agent Cartel Entertainment is rebranding as Evoke Entertainment.

The company was founded over a decade ago by partners Stan Spry and Jeff Holland, and represents talent across literary, animation, and unscripted spaces, as well as producing and financing content.

Spry said the rebrand reflects “our forward-looking approach, our ambitious goals, and the exceptional clients we represent and projects we produce.”

Evoke’s numerous clients include Joe Henderson (Lucifer), Patrick MacManus (Dr. Death) and Michael Alaimo (Ballard), as well as directors and producers such as Danielle Fishel (Lopez v. Lopez), Nick Copus (Bel-Air) and Melissa Kosar (Abbot Elementary).

The company has also recently produced and financed the Shudder/AMC hit series Creepshow, limited series Day of the Dead for Syfy/Universal, and Twelve Forever for Netflix. It is also in production on Tubi’s adult animated series Breaking Bear.

Thursday, 4.30pm: Shoresy gets video game treatment

Toronto’s New Metric Media is expanding the universe of its comedy show Shoresy with a new video game based on the IP.

Shoresy: The NOSHO is an arcade-style hockey role-playing video game that has been created in partnership with Treewood Games.

It is based on the comedy and will be release next year on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Thursday, 3.08pm: WBD to split streaming and linear businesses

Warner Bros. Discovery is to split its streaming and linear business in a major corporate restructure.

Under the proposals, which have been signed off by the board, WBD will be the parent company of distinct operating divisions: streaming & studios and global linear networks. Read more

Thursday, 11.34am: France TV adapts Frank Thilliez novel

France Télévisions is adapting Frank Thilliez’s thriller Il Etait Deux Fois (Twice Upon a Time) following a deal with Banijay.

The novel will be turned into a six-part series, with Banijay France’s Marathon Studio and Terence Films coproducing.

The show, which is being created by Eric Delafosse and France Jacquet, will follow the book’s storyline that tracks a mother who suffers amnesia during a desperate search for her daughter.

Thursday, 10.17am: Big Light Productions names writer’s apprenticeship recipient

Frank Spotnitz’s indie Big Light Productions has named Drishya Gautham as the latest recipient of its annual writers’ apprenticeship programme.

The Indian writer, director and creative producer will join the indie behind The Man In the High Castle for a two-month placement from January. She was selected having completed the Serial Eyes postgraduate TV training programme for writers at the German Film and Television Academy Berlin, where Spotnitz is a founding tutor.

Gautham is also a partner at indie Stray Factory. Previously, she was a development producer for Prime Video, and she worked with leading Indian production companies.

Thursday, 9.23am: Fremantle and Jamie Oliver Group partnership extended

Fremantle and the Jamie Oliver Group’s long-term partnership will continue for a further five years under a new deal that sees Fremantle hold the global rights to Oliver’s TV distribution, AVoD, FAST and digital platforms.

The companies will also jointly commit to exploring new entertainment opportunities and work closely to further expand the chef’s digital footprint, following the launch of his TV library on YouTube in the US.

Fremantle has been Oliver’s TV distribution partner since 2002. The Jamie Oliver Channel is currently available on Pluto TV, Roku and on Samsung TV in the UK, Germany and the Nordics.