All the latest news from the global content industry on Thursday, 13 February

Thursday, 10.11am: Seven.One joins The Hunt

Seven.One Studios International has picked up global distribution of the The Hunt (w/t), which sees contestants given a cash sum before being dropped into an unforgiving forest, where they can complete challenges to enlarge the prize pot. A team of hunters then try to track them down and steal the money.

The format was commissioned by Channel 4 in the UK and is being produced by CPL Productions and GroupM Motion Entertainment. It is based on an original idea by Redseven Entertainment.

Seven.One Studios International will introduce the format to clients at London Screenings, with a full launch to follow at Mipcom 2025 in October.

Thursday, 9.30am: France 2, Banijay prep Anne Frank doc

France 2 has linked with Banijay Entertainment on primetime doc Anne Frank, The Story of a Young Girl.

The 90-minute show, which has been produced by Banijay France’s KM and Bleu Kobalt, offers a thought-provoking look into the life of Anne Frank, drawing on extracts from her diary and featuring previously unpublished photographs.

To engage younger audiences, Anne’s imaginary friend, Kitty — to whom she wrote in her diary — serves as the narrator, while five adolescent girls from diverse backgrounds act as modern-day keepers of her memory.

The doc is produced by Catherine Alvaresse and Patrice Gellé, and directed by Alexandre Moix in association with Kobalt Documentary and Zoom Production.

Thursday, 9.15am: ITV, ARD link for Plimsoll’s Extreme Planet Earth

The UK’s ITV and Germany’s ARD Group have joined forces on a new nature doc.

Extreme Planet Earth is being produced by ITV Studios-owned Plimsoll Productions, with the six-part natural history and conservation doc exploring extreme weather and how it affects wildlife.

The show will use cutting-edge cinematography to show animals endure and evolve in an era of extreme weather, wildfires and environmental upheaval.

ITVS will distribute the series, which will TX next year and be executive produced by Grant Mansfield, Martha Holmes and Mark Brownlow, with Seb Illis serving as showrunner.

Thursday, 7.30am: Cineflix extends True North pact

Cineflix Rights has extended its partnership with UK production company True North to become the exclusive worldwide distribution partner for long-running hit brand Help! We Bought A Village.

The show, which has run for three seasons on Channel 4 in the UK, follows couples and families as they restore abandoned villages across Europe.

The deal means Cineflix Rights now sells three Channel 4 lifestyle franchises, with A New Life in the Sun (True North) and Château DIY (Spark Media Partners) also on the slate.

Thursday, 7.28am: Sports firm Tell expands in UK, SEA

Sports production firm Tell has opened a new office in Kuala Lumpur servicing Southeast Asia and hired a handful of execs to bolster growth around the world.

Former IMG, BBC and Cricket Australia exec Jack Nicklin joins in a newly created managing director role, based in the UK city of York, while Alex Wong joins as managing director for SEA, based in Kuala Lumpur.

Wong previously worked at AE Live and is joined by former Astro staffer Azman Azmy, who joins as senior producer.

Tell, which was launched in late 2020, has worked on events including the 2022 & 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, 2023 AFC Asian Cup and the 2024 Futsal World Cup.