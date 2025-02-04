All the latest news from the global content industry on Tuesday, 4 February

Jane Tranter named as Edinburgh TV Festival advisory chair

Bad Wolf chief executive Jane Tranter has been appointed as the advisory chair for this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival, which is marking the 50th anniversary of the MacTaggart Lecture.

Tranter takes on the mantle of advisory chair from Amazon exec Harjeet Chhokar. In the role, she will work closely with creative director Rowan Woods to set the editorial agenda and lead the curation of this year’s festival.

Edinburgh TV Festival is also set to overhaul its programming approach, with a new series of tools designed to foster better openness and inclusivity at this year’s festival.

As part of this, the festival is set to introduce an open call for session ideas, inviting anyone from the industry to submit ideas for sessions via the festival’s website with submissions open from today and will close on 4 April.

Global buyers pick up The Gold

All3Media International has landed European and US sales for the first and upcoming second series of BBC1 drama The Gold, produced by Tannadice Pictures.

Inspired by the true story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery, both series will head to PBS’s Masterpiece for audiences in the US and English-speaking Canada, with CBC Gem securing VoD rights for the latter.

MagentaTV/Telekom in Germany, Stan in Australia, Rialto Channel in New Zealand, BBC Studios for Asia and India and ERR in Estonia have also acquired both series.

Meanwhile series one will also travel to Portugal on RTP2, E to Ireland on RTE and Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Pickbox NOW and Pickbox TV in. Season 2 will air on NPO in the Netherlands, Cosmote TV in Greece and MTV in Finland.

Italy’s Mediaset visits Turkey’s Valley of Hearts

Mediaset in Italy has acquired Turkish drama Valley of Hearts from Inter Medya.

The show, which debuted at Mipcom last year, is from Tims&B Productions and follows the lives of a twins who are abandoned by their mother.

The deal is the latest between Inter Medya and Mediaset Italy, which previously acquired fellow Tims&B Productions show, Deception.