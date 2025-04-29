UKTV has secured the UK premiere of NBC drama The Hunting Party as part of a trio of deals with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.

U&Alibi will host The Hunting Party as well as premiering CBC drama Allegiance, while U&W will air US true crime series Deadly Waters with Captain Lee as part of the deal.

The Hunting Party follows a team of investigators tasked with capturing the most dangerous killers America has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that is not supposed to exist. The 10 x 60-minute procedural crime drama stars Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Nick Wechsler (Roswell, Revenge) and Patrick Sabongui (The Flash).

Creator JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and exec produce alongside Keto Shimizu and director Thor Freudenthal. The show is produced by All J Entertainment, Jake Coburn Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Meanwhile, British Colombia-set Allegiance, follows a rookie police officer as she tries to grapple with the justice system and exonerate her politician father. The 20 x 60-minute Canadian police-drama stars Supinder Wraich (Sort Of) and Enrico Colantoni (English Teacher, Veronica Mars).

The series was created by Anar Ali, who exec produces alongside showrunners Stephanie Morgenstern and Mark Ellis, series two director Nimisha Mukerji and Lark Productions’ Erin Haskett, Nicole Mendes, David Valleau and Tex Antonucci.

It is produced by Lark Productions in association with Universal Television.

UKTV’s deal with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution also includes the UK linear launch of Deadly Waters with Captain Lee, produced by Critical Content. The 8 x 60-minute true crime series follows Below Deck’s Captain Lee as he explores and investigates the secrets of maritime homicides. It will air on U&W in May.

The trio of deals was secured by Harriet Armston-Clarke, UKTV and BBC Studios’ senior global acquisitions manager, and was overseen by Melanie Rumani, global head of acquisitions.

Rumani said: “Fans of true crime and Below Deck will love setting sail to uncover crimes at sea in Deadly Waters with Captain Lee on U&W.

“The Hunting Party and Allegiance have had viewers gripped in North America and we’re thrilled to have secured the premieres of these exciting new crime procedurals for our U&Alibi viewers in the UK.”

NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles global sales for all three titles.