Changes come ahead of Channing Dungey taking over from the retiring Kathleen Finch

Warner Bros Discovery has revealed details of its restructured cable leadership team under Channing Dungey.

The rejig comes four months since Kathleen Finch revealed she would be retiring as chairman and chief executive of US networks at the end of the year, with Warner Bros TV Group chairman and chief exec Dungey picking up the remit.

Her senior team on the cable side will now include Warner Bros TV president Brett Paul becoming chief operating officer for US networks, overseeing business affairs and digital. He retains his studio role and continues to report to Dungey.

Howard Lee, president and head of content for TLC and Discovery, has been shuffled to become chief creative officer of US networks, while also retaining oversight of TLC and Discovery.

He now reports into Dungey, whose US networks remit includes oversight of channels ranging from TBS, TNT and TLC, to Discovery, Food Networks and Investigation Discovery.

Lee will focus on content strategy across WBD’s linear networks, on its streaming service Max, and around the world through licensing and partnerships.

Elsewhere, Susan Kolar will be chief financial & strategy officer for US networks, reporting to chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels, while Karen Bronzo continue as chief global marketing officer for US networks & news, co-reporting to Dungey and David Leavy, CNN Worldwide’s chief operating officer.

Dungey was handed oversight of WBD’s linear networks in the US in August, following news of Finch’s retirement. She also oversees WBD’s TV studio, which was last week placed into a new division with streaming, separate from linear networks.

Dungey said the new team would “will drive a new creative vision and distribution plan that best serves our audiences, our partners, and our business.”

She added: “This powerful group will work to redefine the role of the US networks by fortifying our linear business while continuing to develop a content engine that feeds Max and creates shows that smartly leverage and promote our unparalleled IP.”