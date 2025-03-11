Warner Bros Television has upped long-standing exec Clancy Collins White to an expanded role as president of creative affairs at the studio.

Collins White will now also lead casting and research at WBTV, where she has been for the past two decades.

The exec was appointed exec vice-president of creative affairs in 2020 and has been at the studio since 2004, joining as vice-president of current programming.

She continues to report into WBTV Group’s chairman and chief exec, Channing Dungey.

Collins White’s newly created position will see her retain oversight of scripted development across drama, comedy and limited series.

She will also lead a team that includes Mele Nagler, who has been promoted to exec vice-president and head of casting, and research and insight chief Jeanne Cotton. Collins White and Nagler have worked on recent shows including Running Point for Netflix, Bad Monkey for Apple TV+ and The Pitt for Max.

Collins White’s other reports include Parul Agrawal, who leads drama development, and Adrienne Turner, who focuses on comedy.

Vicki Dummer leads current and reports into Dungey, who recently added US networks to her remit.

Dungey said: “Clancy has been an essential part of Warner Bros. Television’s success for more than two decades, and I am thrilled that she will now take on an even more prominent leadership role.

“Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do, and Clancy’s taste, collaborative spirit, passion for making great television, and dedication to our artistic partners make her the ideal creative leader for our future.

“Mele has played an invaluable part in putting together stellar casts for our highest-profile current series. I’m delighted to recognise her outstanding work with this most-deserved promotion.”