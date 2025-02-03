Warner Bros Discovery is “recalibrating” its strategy for TNT and TBS as it looks to navigate the fast-shifting US cablenet environment.

The changing priorities for the two US networks was put into sharp focus by WBD’s Jason Sarlanis at Realscreen in Miami today, during a session in which he suggested a move away from expensive unscripted fare.

Sarlanis, president of TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID and HLN, linear and streaming at WBD, said the company has been “analysing its strategy” as Channing Dungey takes the reins of the company’s TV division, following the exit of Kathleen Finch.

TNT lost key NBA rights last year and Sarlanis said that the move had created “a lot of hours to fill”, but added that pricier unscripted shows on sibling TBS such as Wipeout and The Cube - a remake of the ITV format - would not be returning as the company shifts its focus.

“We’re looking at being realistic across the entire environment and we have to recalibrate,” Sarlanis said, admitting that Wipeout was an expensive show.

“When we look at licence fees for TNT and TBS six or seven years ago it was a very different time to now,” the WBD exec continued.

“It is about scratching that itch but doing it within the [constraints] of the times we are now in.”

Sarlanis added that he is particularly keen on sports-related content for TBS, with an ambition to “convert” fans from only watching games to returning to the network on a more regular basis.

One such project is prank show Foul Play, which features NBA star Anthony Davis and the team behind Impractical Jokers.

The one-off special launches later this month and Sarlanis said it highlighted the way WBD is exploring options for the cablenets.

“We will test it after the All Stars [NBA] game - I believe it should go to series, but we’ll see how it does.”

Sarlanis also spoke broadly across the demand and evolution of true crime on ID, which is looking to expand its “docbuster” offering.

“We are scaling up that strategy,” he said.,

“While we want to make sure they are still events, the goal for us is finding a way to diversify in the space so our shows don’t follow the same tropes.”