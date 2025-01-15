All the latest news from the global content industry on Tuesday, 14 January

Wednesday, 5.11pm: Aussie comedy gets Mexican remake

Australian comedy format Here Come the Habibs is being remade for Mexican audiences following a deal with local producer El Estudio and LA-based Happy Accidents.

Here Come the Habibs was originally developed and produced by Sydney-based Jungle Entertainment for Nine Network. The scripted comedy follows the journey of a Lebanese family whose lives transform overnight after they win the lottery.

The Mexican adaptation will be set in Mexico City and aims to explore contemporary themes of class mobility, cultural identity, and social integration. Development of the Mexican adaptation is underway.

Wednesday, 2pm: Turkey’s Kanal D reveals sales hires



Kanal D International, the distribution arm of Turkish broadcaster Kanal D, has hired Duda Rodrigues to a new sales role and expanded the remit of Selahattin Tosun.

Rodrigues joins as sales manager for Lat Am, North America and Portuguese-speaking territories, having previously been at Calinos Entertainment, while Tosun is now head of Kanal D Drama, digital partnerships, and Africa.

Selahattin has worked across production, acquisition and the development of pay and free TV channels and currently oversees the distribution of global channel, Kanal D Drama. He will now focus on enhancing digital partnerships and driving growth in the African market.

Wednesday, 11.33am: Italy’s Rainbow hires former Rai, Mediaset exec

Italian production and animation studio, Rainbow Group, has hired Gian Paolo Tagliavia as its executive vice president of TV, digital and talent.

Tagliavia previously led sales agency Rai Pubblicità and has also held senior roles at Mediaset, La7, MTV Italia and Telecom Italia.

His arrival follows news earlier this week that The Equity Group had invested €90m into the Winx Club producer to fuel its global expansion plans.

Wednesday, 11.13am: Former Sky chief joins KKR

US private equity firm KKR has appointed Jeremy Darroch as an executive advisor to the firm.

Darroch, who stepped down from Sky in 2021, will help the Mediawan-backer’s investment activities and portfolio companies across Europe, particularly in the UK Telecoms, Media and Technology (TMT) sector.

“Jeremy is one of Britain’s most accomplished business leaders with a long track record of driving industry-leading innovation and managing high-performing organisations,” said Philipp Freise, partner and co-head of European private equity at KKR.

“We are deeply committed to investing behind the UK economy and Europe’s digitalisation efforts. Jeremy’s deep experience in the UK and unparalleled understanding of the TMT landscape will help us identify new investment opportunities and support our portfolio companies in achieving their global ambitions.”

Wednesday, 11.07am: Boom staffs up amid double Channel 5 docs order

Welsh indie Boom has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of a director of operations and an exec to lead its kids division.

Former RDF director of production Angela Oakhill has joined the ITV Studios-owned label in the former role, while ex-S4C commissioner Elen Rhys has been made head of Boom Kids.

Wednesday,10.03am: Australia’s Nine restructures & hires Binge chief

Nine Entertainment in Australia has restructured its operations and hired the former boss of Foxtel streamer Binge to oversee its streaming and broadcast operations.

Amanda Laing, who left Foxtel last year, will become managing director of the newly created broadcast and streaming unit at Nine, with a remit across streamers Stan and 9Now, as well as broadcast operations and its radio output.

Laing was most recently chief commercial and content officer at Foxtel, in addition to being managing director at Colin From Accounts streamer Binge. Read more

Wednesday, 9.11am: Saudi’s Surj Sports eyes DAZN investment

Saudi Arabian national wealth fund Surj Sports Investment is reportedly close to investing $1 billion (£820m) in DAZN.

According to the New York Times, this could see the wealth fund take a 10% stake in the broadcaster. The agreement could also result in DAZN broadcasting content from Saudi Arabian events for free.

DAZN has historically posted large losses, and is bankrolled by billionaire Len Blavatnik. Its current accounts are overdue on Companies House, but for 2022 it lost $1.25bn (£1.02bn), down from $2.33bn (£1.91bn) in 2021. Read more

Wednesday, 8.59am: NBC extends St Denis Medical

US broadcaster NBC has renewed freshman mockumentary show St. Denis Medical into a second season.

The comedy follows life at an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. It stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi.

Eric Ledgin is writer, showrunner and exec producer, with production by NBC sibling Universal Television and Spitzer Holding Company.

Wednesday, 8.55am: Rare TV names Spun Gold alum as MD

UK production firm Rare TV has appointed former Spun Gold managing director Daniela Neumann to succeed Alexander Gardiner.

Broadcast revealed that Neumann had stood down from Spun Gold in October to explore other opportunities, although this was understood to include a potential tie-up with the indie’s parent 53 Degrees Global. However, her appointment at Digging for Britain producer Rare TV has superseded this.

Neumann’s hire comes a month after Gardiner announced he was stepping back from Rare to prioritise his health and family commitments, as revealed by Broadcast. Read more