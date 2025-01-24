One month out from inaugural event, RX France’s entertainment chief Lucy Smith explains how the UK-based event is shaping up

Surging interest in London TV Screenings over the past couple of years has perhaps been most evident in the bars, cafes and restaurants around Soho.

Amid what is usually a grey, overcast week in the UK capital, the colourful world of TV and streaming takes over, with executives from across the industry – and from around the world – snagging every spare spot to talk business.

Akin to the LA Screenings, the event does not have a third-party organiser: it has instead grown organically, largely as a result of buyers heading to the UK to attend BBC Studios Showcase, and more recently under the guiding hand of All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Fremantle and ITV Studios, who formalised the event as founding partners.

This year, 40 distributors of all sizes will be lavishing buyers at swanky central London hotels, enticing them in with screenings, talent, and the odd canapé or two. Shows get sold, projects are discussed, models are mooted, and ideas are floated.

And into this heady concoction for 2025 comes new entrant, Mip London.

Numbers and newbies

Labelled as a “multi-genre TV market and networking event”, the freshly minted RX France venture will run across the same week (23 – 28 February) as the London TV Screenings.

It’s no secret that Mip London has raised a few eyebrows, given the efforts distributors have made over the years to avoid their respective events clashing.

But Lucy Smith, RX France’s head of entertainment, says her “mantra” is simple.

“Bring more people, more business, and more opportunities to what has proven to be a key week for content in London,” she tells Broadcast International.

Smith describes the response to Mip London as “healthy”, with over 1,400 registrations. “That’s people taking meeting spaces, showcasing content, those involved in the programme and individuals registered including buyers - and they’re from 75 countries,” she says.

Companies in attendance range from Brazilian giant Globo and France’s Gaumont, to Japan’s Nippon TV and Israel’s Dori Media. “Overall, Europe is well represented as you’d expect, as is North America, and then there’s a strong presence from Turkey, the Middle East, LatAm and particularly Asia, with several Japanese companies and [South Korean agency] KOCCA attending and showcasing,” Smith continues.

Country pavilions, a regular feature at RX France flagship Mipcom, are also in the works, with China, Belgium, Spain and France already confirmed. Over 30 companies from Canada are attending, Smith adds, via a promotion with government organisations Telefilm Canada and Sodec (Quebec’s Société de développement des entreprises culturelles).

Over 700 buyers from 75 countries are registered, Smith says, with all genres covered. “We have a strong group of factual and format buyers, as well as over 150 relevant to the Kids sector.

“And what’s really encouraging, is that over a third of the buyers registered to date have declared that this will be the first time they will be coming to London for that week (when BBC Showcase and London TV Screenings have been staged).”

Expansion efforts

Delivering these new buyers is a selling point for Smith, who is looking to position Mip London as an expansion of an already key week for many global execs, whose schedules are packed.

“We’re super conscious of that and are purposefully set up to be complementary – not an either/or. Our focus has been about expanding the marketplace,” she notes, adding the dual locations of the Savoy Hotel and IET London are a short walk from most screening venues.

“It’s also about relevance. We know schedules are always tight, and we’ve brought some important showcases and screenings to London that buyers and execs will want to consider.

“We’ve also built a five-day programme that is multi-genre and goes beyond straight buying and selling to open the week out to producers, next generation media companies, digital first players and content creators, FAST, AVOD and CTV etc.”

The event will have an unscripted focus too, with London-based versions of Mip Doc and Mip Formats, along with streaming and kids’ sessions.

“And then it’s about scheduling smartly, respectfully and avoiding genre clashes wherever possible. What’s been organised to date has been a credit to all involved - again, our goal is only to add and be complementary.”

Sessions announced thus far include a fireside chat between Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria and David Beckham, but Smith is looking for broad engagement.

“There are daily themes across the week, scripted will feature throughout, be that funding, co-production or networking. Sunday to Tuesday is more unscripted-led, and Wednesday and Thursday leans into streaming, digital first and kids, including a summit headlined by Evan Shapiro.”

Showcases have also been confirmed from John de Mol’s Talpa Studios and Japan’s TV Asahi, while a raft of Korean formats are also set to be unveiled.

“In all, there’ll be around 50 contributors across the week that reflect the different genres and transformative times, be that key players from BBC, TF1 or ZDF, Prime Video or Netflix, YouTube or Tik Tok, all of whom are confirmed.”

Just how Mip London pans out remains to be seen, but Smith says the event’s launch will not be a one-off.

“I think everyone can agree that London in February has become the most important international content week at the start of the year. For Mip London, this is year one of a long-term strategy. We’ll continue to listen and develop the proposition.

“Change isn’t easy, and it can take time, but our focus is simple: to deliver more people, business and opportunities across the week in London for the benefit of all, in this and coming years.”

The hope will be that for all those involved in London-based events across the week, the feeling is mutual.