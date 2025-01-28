Unscripted projects based on The Rest is History episodes are being developed

US production outfit Wheelhouse has agreed a deal with UK-based podcast firm Goalhanger to adapt the latter’s hit show, The Rest is History.

The companies will work together to develop unscripted projects based on The Rest is History and its library, which runs to more than 600 episodes.

The show is hosted by Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, and secures more than 12 million downloads per month, whilst averaging two million monthly YouTube views.

The pod launched in 2020 and aims to provide in-depth explorations of historical events, people and topics, ranging from the rise of the Nazis to the fall of the Aztecs. Seven out of every 10 listeners are under 40, Goalhanger claims.

Two books have already been spun off from the show, while Holland and Sandbrook embarked on a sold-out, live podcast tour last year across the UK and US.

Wheelhouse chief exec and founder Brent Montgomery described the pod as “a unicorn”, and added that the deal “fits squarely into our strategy of being a bridge between the creator economy and legacy media”.

Holland and Sandbrook said: “Our show has always been about making history accessible, intelligent and entertaining, and we’re thrilled at the chance to bring our favourite stories to life on screen.

“This partnership with Wheelhouse will allow us to make history unforgettable for a whole new audience, showcasing all the best elements that make our podcast so enjoyable – both for us and for audiences all over the world.”

Tony Pastor, who founded Goalhanger with former England football star Gary Lineker and Jack Davenport, said: “The global success of The Rest is History proves there’s a strong demand for entertaining and intelligent storytelling, dispelling the myth that younger audiences only want short-form content.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Wheelhouse, who deeply understand the show’s unique dynamic. Together, we aim to introduce the show to new audiences who love history and enjoy it with the most engaging historians around.”

Wheelhouse was founded by former ITV Studios exec Montgomery in 2018 and counts shows including Max’s Smartless: On the Road and Netflix’s The Menendez Brothers on its slate.

Wheelhouse exec vice-president of business development, Fanny Baudry, who also serves as managing director of the company’s digital and audio division, led the deal with exec vice-president of development Kate Collier and Pastor.

Baudry and Collier will oversee the partnership for Wheelhouse, which is repped by WME, as is Goalhanger.