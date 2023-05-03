Broadcast Magazine

Design Masters off to best ever start

2023-05-03T14:13:00

Interior Design Masters

Launch is highest of the four series, while Redemption is ITV1’s best new weekly weekday drama of the year

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now